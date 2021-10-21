







© Scarlett Johansson with husband Colin Jost. Photo: globallookpress.com

Black Widow is pregnant: Scarlett Johansson is expecting her second child





On July 8, the long-awaited Black Widow Marvel Comics will be released. The leading actress, 36-year-old Scarlett Johansson, has been actively promoting the film over the past year, but unexpectedly missed a number of promotional events in June. But no, the actress did not get coronavirus, on the contrary, there is joy in her family – the star is pregnant!

Several sources confirmed to Page Six that the artist is expecting a child from her husband, comedian and screenwriter Colin Jost. One of them noted that the woman tried to hide the pregnancy and tried to shine less in public. On TV, she tried to appear only by video communication, and she shot herself on the shoulders.

We add that this is the second child for the actress. In 2014-2017, she was married to journalist Romain Doriak, from whom she gave birth to a daughter, Rose Dorothy. Now the girl is already 6 years old. In October 2020, Scarlett married Jost in a modest wedding. This is her third marriage.

