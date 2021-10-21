Scarlett Johansson will no longer appear as Black Widow

Наташе Романофф в исполнении белокурой актрисы не суждено быть.

Scarlett Johansson has mixed emotions as she bid farewell to her role as “Black Widow.”

“It’s a bittersweet goodbye,” Scarlett told Good Morning America on Monday.

“I have spent an amazing decade working with my Marvel family, and I will miss not having the opportunity to see them every 18 months or two years. These are exactly the moments that I have always looked forward to. I’m proud of this film and think it’s always best to leave on a high note. This film is different from other projects in the Marvel universe, so yes, as I said, it’s a bittersweet goodbye. ”

For the first time, the star of films around the world of Marvel appeared in the image of “Black Widow” Natasha Romanoff in the 2010 project “Iron Man 2”, and the last time she reprized her role in the 2019 film “Avengers: Endgame”, according to the plot of which Johansson’s character dies.

Read also: Andra Day commented on rumors of an affair with Brad Pitt

To avoid spoilers about the upcoming project, on the air of the morning show, Scarlett talked a little more about how her husband, Colin Jost, reacts to the end of the film era.

“He wants to be surprised,” said the actress, adding that 38-year-old Jost does not want to know about what is happening on the set. “I always tell people that they don’t really want to know the details. There are so few surprises left these days that you just need to be patient and watch the whole movie at once, enjoy an amazing journey. And there are definitely enough surprises in this picture. “

The Marvel Universe actress previously discussed the comedian’s personal boundaries on Saturday Night Live when it comes to Black Widow.

“He doesn’t like spoilers, so I can’t tell him anything. And he’s not even curious, ”the actress shared on the podcast The Jess Cagle Podcast…

Johansson noted that, of course, the husband is interested in how her day went, but when she asks her husband to help rehearse a scene with her, he always asks if he recognizes any spoilers. Black Widow hits theaters and on Disney + Premier Access on July 9th.