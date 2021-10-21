Schools and kindergartens in the Kuban will not work from November 30 to November 7

The decision to open duty groups in kindergartens will be made by district and city administrations.

According to the press service of the regional ministry of education, science and youth policy, the period of non-working days coincides with the autumn holidays in the schools of the region.

– If necessary, educational organizations are advised to adjust the training calendar, there will be no distance learning on these days. The decision to open duty groups in kindergartens will be made within municipalities, taking into account the need and the epidemiological situation, the ministry said in an official statement.

Let us recall that non-working days in the Krasnodar Territory are from October 30 to November 7. The governor Veniamin Kondratyev On October 21, he held a meeting of the regional operational headquarters, during which he announced that additional days off would not be introduced in the Kuban.

The day before Vladimir Putin supported the initiative of the Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, announcing from October 30 to November 7 non-working days with the preservation of wages. The head of state specified that in regions where the situation with the incidence of coronavirus is close to critical, the weekend can be announced as early as October 23.