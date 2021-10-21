Scientists have determined when the Vikings discovered America: at least 471 years earlier than Columbus

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
106

Replicas of a Viking dwelling and boat at L'Anse aux Meadows, a settlement on the island of Newfoundland

Photo author, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Replicas of a Viking dwelling and boat at L’Anse aux Meadows, a settlement on the island of Newfoundland

A Viking settlement existed in North America, on the island of Newfoundland, exactly a thousand years ago, almost five centuries before the Columbus expedition – this is the result of a study using a new dating method.

Dutch scientists, having examined tree sections by radiocarbon analysis, found that the Vikings lived in the north of the island, which is now called Newfoundland and belongs to Canada, as early as 1021.

The fact that the Vikings were the first Europeans to reach North America long before the journey of Christopher Columbus in 1492 was known for a long time, but no one could name the exact years of the existence of the settlements founded by the Vikings.

“Most of the assessments were based on stylistic analysis of the remains of buildings and several artifacts, as well as on the interpretation of Icelandic sagas and oral traditions that were recorded only centuries later,” explains a group of scientists from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands in an article in the journal Nature.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here