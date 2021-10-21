Scientists have proven that Europeans visited America at least a thousand years ago

Radiocarbon analysis revealed the exact time of the first European visit to America. The relevant study was published in the journal Nature.

Since the second half of the 20th century, scientists have known that the Vikings were the first Europeans to cross the Atlantic Ocean and visit America. This became clear after the discovery of the archaeological site L’Anse aux Meadows – a Viking settlement near Newfoundland (Canada), but the exact date of its construction was unknown.

Michael Di from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands and his colleagues analyzed a set of wooden artifacts found in this settlement. Scientists are confident that these artifacts belong to the Vikings, based on their location in the settlement, as well as the fact that they were made using metal tools unfamiliar to the Indians.

The authors of the work used carbon isotope analysis to determine when the trees from which the artifacts were made were felled. In this they were helped by taking into account the anomalously intense cosmic radiation in the years 775-993. It led to an increase in the proportion of carbon-14 in the atmosphere, and this surge was imprinted in the wood, making it easy to date artifacts from those years with high accuracy.

Based on the analysis, the researchers conclude that the Vikings were present in America at least in 1021. This year can be considered the earliest proven date for transatlantic contacts that could lead to the exchange of knowledge, genes and disease.