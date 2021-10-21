Scientists have proven the effectiveness of the Sputnik Light vaccine against the delta strain

Scientists of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamaleys of the Russian Ministry of Health published the results of a study of the effectiveness of the Sputnik Light vaccine – the first part of the Sputnik V vaccine – against the delta strain of coronavirus in Moscow. The article is posted on the preprints website medRxiv.org, RIA Novosti reports.

To assess the effectiveness of a single dose of the Sputnik Light vector vaccine based on the Ad26 adenovirus against the delta variant, the researchers used data from the Moscow vaccination registries and statistics on the incidence of COVID-19.

Scientists note that in the future, the use of single-use vaccines looks very promising – on the one hand, they simplify the vaccination program, make it more accessible and convenient for more people around the world, and on the other hand, they are better suited for subsequent revaccinations. However, until now, there was insufficient data on the effectiveness of single-dose variants of the Sputnik V vaccine against new genetic lines of the coronavirus. It was also unclear to what extent a single dose of immunization protects against the dominant delta strain.

To calculate the effectiveness, the authors used indicators such as the proportion of cases of COVID-19 among those vaccinated with a single dose and the proportion of cases among those who were not vaccinated in July 2021. The results showed a very high efficacy of a single immunization with the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine against the delta variant among young and middle-aged people, at least during the first three months after receiving the single-dose vaccine.

In the 18-29 age group, the overall vaccine efficacy against the delta variant was 88.61 percent, in the 18-59 age group it was 75.28 percent, and the overall efficacy for all adults over 18 years old was 69.85. The effectiveness of the first dose of Sputnik V against the moderate and severe form of COVID-19 is even higher. These figures indicate that Sputnik Light is even more effective against the delta strain than many double-dose vaccines.