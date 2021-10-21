Scientists predicted a catastrophe for mankind more dangerous than the COVID-19 pandemic – Moscow 24, 21.10.2021

Photo: Moscow 24 / Mikhail Sipko

The rise in temperature on Earth is the most serious challenge to human health, scientists say. They expressed their opinion in a petition to the leaders of the countries who will take part in the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

The appeal was signed by healthcare professionals from all over the world. Published on Phys.org. Experts recalled that in the current century – by 2050 – the temperature on the planet will rise by 2.7-3.1 degrees Celsius, while the norm is 1.5 degrees.

“We call on the leaders of each country and their representatives at COP26 to prevent an impending health catastrophe by limiting global warming,” the petition said.

In this regard, doctors suggested that urgent measures be taken to avoid a climate catastrophe. They are convinced that countries need to channel funding to develop clean energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. According to experts, measures to improve public health should be part of the plan to combat climate change.

The experts also pointed out that air pollution from burning fossil fuels leads to the premature death of more than seven million people every year. They also noted that the incidence on the planet is growing due to poor quality food, water and air.

Earlier, ecologists named the regions of Russia most susceptible to the effects of climate change. Crimea, Stavropol Territory, Kursk and Voronezh regions were in the “red zone”. The “orange zone” includes Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan and Tambov regions, as well as Krasnodar Territory, Kalmykia, Adygea, Moscow and Sevastopol.