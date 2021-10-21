Secret data on US nuclear submarines could go to France | News | News

France could be the state to which US Navy engineer Jonathan Toebi and his wife Diana tried to sell information about American nuclear submarines. Writes about this publication Slate.

The author of the article notes that this assumption was made on the basis of the fact that the spouses tried to transfer documents to a US ally, as well as some peculiarities of the text of the letter that Toebi sent to their contact.

It is noted that the French, after receiving the first batch of documents in April 2020, transmitted information about this to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) only in December. After that, a special agent was appointed to investigate the case, with whom Toebi subsequently contacted.

The arrested couple have already declared their innocence of spying for a foreign power.

On October 11, it became known that an FBI officer who introduced himself as a foreign agent to engineer Jonathan Toebi found a blue memory card wrapped in plastic and placed between two slices of bread in peanut butter sandwiches.

Jonathan Toebi has worked on the Virginia-class nuclear submarine reactor since 2012, as well as on technology that makes these submarines especially quiet – and therefore invisible to any enemy.

On October 10, the United States authorities accused Jonathan Toebi and his wife Diana of transferring classified information to another state. The spouses face life imprisonment.