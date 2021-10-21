Segway Mecha Kit turns your hoverboard into an electric cart

Segway-Ninebot has announced a Mecha Kit that fits on the Ninebot S and Ninebot S Kids hoverboards, transforming them into something akin to electric karts.


Having installed the kit on the hoverboard, the owner of the car no longer has to stand on the platform – the design provides for a seat and legroom. The control is carried out not by traditional tilts, but by means of two joysticks on the armrests. The machine is intended for a youth audience. And this is also why it is possible to shoot gel bullets, which subsequently easily decompose, leaving behind a harmless powder. The kit comes with about 60,000 of these bullets. You can arrange battles on maps with friends.

The bottom of the Mecha Kit platform features customizable RGB LED lighting and a built-in Bluetooth audio system. In addition to joysticks, car control, including remote control, is carried out through the Segway-Ninebot mobile application. The Mecha Kit is manufactured on a sturdy steel frame, which eliminates deformation and can withstand a maximum weight of up to 100 kg.

This is not the first time Segway-Ninebot has experimented with non-standard vehicles, having previously released an electric kart. The Mecha Kit is priced at $ 599.99, but the company is offering a $ 100 discount initially.

