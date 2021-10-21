Selena Gomez shows off the most stylish haircut for fall 2021

Впрочем, как и любой другой осени, ведь эта прическа - натуральный beauty-антидепрессант.

Everyone knows that it is much easier for girls to start a new chapter in life or get rid of dark, painful memories, having enlisted the support of beauty experiments. That is why in the fall, when the expression and triumph of summer events become only melancholic memories, many start experimenting with their hair. And, of course, most often the most popular cropped hairstyle – the bob-caret – becomes the main assistant in starting life from scratch.

If we talk about one of the most talked about stars of our time, then Selena Gomez returned to her old style in order to draw attention to the latest episode of the new series “Murders in Our Building”, which premiered on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old actress and singer in the podcast-based detective story plays the young but haunted Mabel, an artist who cannot let go of the events that happened many years ago. However, even without Gomez’s updated hairstyle, the detective story received the attention it deserved, because the series is really good. As for the most dedicated fans of Selena Gomez, they are much more delighted with the return of their idol’s original haircut.

“You look so good with this hairstyle”, “Any style suits you” – this is how the girl’s fans met the makeover Gomez.

Many have compared the actress’s new haircut to the one she wore as a teenager, when she played in the popular Disney show “The Wizards of Waverly Place.” Others remembered a similar look from the girl at the 2017 Met Gala.

It’s not the first time for a performer to update styling or experiment with shades. Previously, she tried bangs and an extremely short haircut and even a platinum blonde. It was with the latter that Selena Gomez developed the most friendly relations.

“I think I’m more like myself with blonde curls. I felt like I could afford to do the craziest things with hair or makeup. It was so much fun. I felt cool and cocky. “

However, the classic bob bob is a symbol of Selena Gomez’s authentic style, which we hope will bring her good luck with future film projects following the success of Murders in Our Building.