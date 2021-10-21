“Shameful page in history” – Jefferson monument will be removed from New York City Hall – InoTV

04:18 The doctor noted the need for children to wear masks in public places Infectious disease doctor, chief physician of Invitro-Siberia, Andrei Pozdnyakov, said that children should wear medical masks in public places.

04:00 Czech Republic intends to revise the concept of relations with Russia and China The new ruling coalition of five liberal parties in the Czech Republic intends to revise the concept of relations with Russia and China in its draft program.

03:43 France called on the UN Security Council to take action against the DPRK French Permanent Representative to the UN Nicolas de Riviere said that the Security Council of the organization should be ready to introduce measures against North Korea in connection with the threat to world security.

03:25 The UN calls the level of vaccination against COVID-19 unacceptable in developing countries The coronavirus vaccination rate in developing countries is at an unacceptable level of 2-3%. This was stated by the chairman of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly Abdullah Shahid.

03:08 Ronaldo sets another Champions League record Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has set a unique achievement in the Champions League.

03:05 Spacecraft Progress MS-17 undocked from ISS The Progress MS-17 cargo vehicle undocked from the International Space Station (ISS). This was reported in “Roskosmos”.

02:58 Radimov: Zenit looked decent in the match against Juventus The head coach of Zenit-2, a former footballer of Zenit Vladislav Radimov, commented on the defeat to Juventus in the match of the third round of the Champions League group stage.

02:48 UN said climate commitments cannot be postponed due to energy crisis Fulfillment of commitments to combat climate change cannot be suspended due to the increased demand for energy resources. This was stated by the chairman of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly Abdullah Shahid.

02:47 De Sciglio: Juventus need to advance to the playoffs in the next match against Zenit Juventus Turin defender Mattia De Sciglio commented on the victory over Zenit St. Petersburg in the match of the third round of the Champions League group stage.

02:37 Mostovoy criticized Rasskazov after the defeat of Spartak by Leicester Former footballer of Spartak Moscow Rui Vitoria criticized defender Nikolai Rasskazov for playing against English Leicester in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Europa League.

02:31 More than 15 thousand cases of coronavirus detected in Brazil per day In Brazil, the number of COVID-19 cases increased by 15 609 per day and reached 21 680 488.

02:18 Boyarsky believes that Zenit played with Juventus on equal terms The famous actor and fan of the St. Petersburg “Zenith” Mikhail Boyarsky commented on the defeat of the Turin “Juventus” in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Champions League.

02:14 Terrorists carry out seven attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria The Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria said that the militants of the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra * carried out seven attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the SAR.

02:01 Barrios called Zenit’s defeat by Juventus offensive Midfielder of St. Petersburg “Zenith” Vilmar Barrios commented on the defeat from Turin “Juventus” in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Champions League.

01:57 More than 49 thousand cases of coronavirus detected in Britain per day In the UK, 49 139 people were diagnosed with coronavirus infection per day, the total number of recorded cases of COVID-19 in the country reached 8 589 737.

01:53 Semak assessed the severity of the injuries Claudinho and Malcolm received in the match against Juventus The head coach of Zenit St. Petersburg Sergey Semak spoke about the injuries of the midfielders of the Claudinho and Malcolm team, which they received in the match of the third round of the Champions League group stage with Juventus Turin.

01:48 Rakitskiy: Zenit dominated Juventus for a while Zenit St. Petersburg defender Yaroslav Rakitskiy commented on the defeat to Juventus Turin in the match of the third round of the Champions League group stage.

01:40 The United States said that they do not yet see the need for new sanctions against the DPRK US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, answering a question about the possibility of expanding sanctions against Pyongyang, said that Washington does not yet see the need for this.

01:38 Semak explained why Kuzyaev and Azmun did not come out from the first minutes in the match against Juventus The head coach of Zenit St. Petersburg Sergei Semak explained why midfielder Daler Kuzyaev and striker Serdar Azmun did not appear from the first minutes in the match of the third round of the Champions League group stage.

01:30 Azmun spoke about his future at Zenit Striker of St. Petersburg “Zenith” Serdar Azmun answered the question about his future in the Russian club.

01:30 Pavlyuchenkova defeated American Peru and made her way to the Kremlin Cup quarterfinals Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeated American Bernarda Pera in the second round match of the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

01:22 Experts talk about the features of cough with coronavirus Dry cough was observed in 68% of the surveyed patients with coronavirus. It is reported by the newspaper The Mirror.

01:19 Azmun does not know what Zenit lacked in the match against Juventus Zenit St. Petersburg forward Serdar Azmun commented on the defeat to Juventus Turin in the match of the third round of the Champions League group stage.

01:05 19 wildfires were extinguished in Russia per day In Russia, forest fire services have liquidated 19 wildfires over the past day on an area of ​​678 hectares. This was reported in Avialesokhrana.

00:57 Semak: the game in the Champions League for Zenit is already a big holiday After losing to Juventus in the third round of the Champions League group stage, the head coach of Zenit St. Petersburg Sergey Semak spoke about the positive aspects of his performance in the main club European tournament.

00:48 Semak commented on Zenit’s defeat by Juventus The head coach of Zenit St. Petersburg Sergey Semak commented on the defeat to Juventus Turin in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Champions League.

00:47 US Permanent Representative Declares North Korea’s Violation of Many UN Security Council Resolutions US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the DPRK, having launched the missile, violated many UN Security Council resolutions.

00:38 Vitoria disagrees that Spartak looks more interesting in LE than in RPL The head coach of Spartak Moscow Rui Vitoria, after losing to Leicester in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Europa League, said that he did not think that his team played in European competitions more interesting than in the Russian Premier League.

00:30 Vilfand reported warming up to +15 ° С in the Moscow region on October 21 The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that temperatures up to + 15 ° C are expected in the Moscow region on Thursday, October 21, due to the arrival of a cyclone of “Mediterranean origin”.

00:26 Carrera believes Spartak still has a chance to advance to the Europa League playoffs Former head coach of Spartak Massimo Carrera, after the defeat to Leicester in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Europa League, spoke about the chances of the red and white to reach the playoffs of the tournament.

00:17 Petrzela: I didn’t believe Zenit could win in the match against Juventus Former head coach of St. Petersburg Zenit Vlastimil Petrzhela commented on the defeat to Juventus Turin in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Champions League.

00:13 The United States called on the DPRK to abandon provocations and go to dialogue The United States calls on the DPRK to abandon further provocations and move on to negotiations. This was stated by the American Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield against the background of North Korean missile launches.

23:59 Manchester United bounced back 0-2 and snatched victory over Atalanta in the Champions League English “Manchester United” at home beat Atalanta in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Champions League.

23:56 Zane’s double helped Bayern to defeat Benfica in the Champions League Bayern Munich won a crushing victory over Benfica Lisbon in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Champions League.

23:55 The project “We do not abandon our own” helped the Russian citizen Nikitin, convicted in the USA The RT project “We Don’t Leave Ours”, led by Maria Butina, helped Russian Oleg Nikitin, convicted in the United States for violating the sanctions regime. The wife of the Russian Natalya told RT about this.

23:55 Chelsea score four unanswered goals against Malmö in the Champions League English Chelsea won a crushing victory over Swedish Malmo in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Champions League.

23:52 Zenit lost to Juventus in the Champions League match Petersburg “Zenith” was defeated by Turin “Juventus” in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Champions League.

23:48 COVID-19 vaccination point to be installed in the Rada building A vaccination point against coronavirus infection COVID-19 will be installed in the building of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

23:46 Juventus took the lead in the match against Zenit Turin “Juventus” opened the scoring in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Champions League with St. Petersburg “Zenith”.

23:41 The White House commented on the possibility of a meeting between Biden and Putin White House press secretary Jen Psaki, answering the question whether it is possible for the US and Russian Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin to meet before the end of the year, said that she had “nothing to announce” about the trips from the American side.

23:28 Died Russian journalist Dmitry Kaznin Russian journalist, TV and radio host Dmitry Kaznin has died at the age of 47.

23:27 Former Spartak coach: next meeting with Leicester will be fateful Former coach of Spartak Moscow Raul Riancho commented on the defeat to English Leicester in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Europa League.

23:22 RDIF told about the timing of WHO’s recognition of the Sputnik V vaccine The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said on CNN that the Sputnik V vaccine would be approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the next couple of months.

23:15 The Cabinet of Ministers supported the project to ban surrogacy services for foreigners The Russian government supported the bill banning surrogacy services for foreigners, noting the need to finalize it for the first reading in the State Duma.

23:15 Khachanov reaches the quarterfinals of the Kremlin tennis Cup Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov defeated Australian James Duckworth in the second round of the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

23:14 Spartak footballer Rasskazov admitted that he could have played better in the match against Leicester Spartak Moscow defender Nikolai Rasskazov spoke about his game with English Leicester in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Europa League.

23:06 The government announced Mishustin’s upcoming trip to Kaliningrad Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Kaliningrad on October 21 on a working trip. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the press service of the Cabinet.

23:02 Spartak condemned the attack on the journalist after the match with Leicester Moscow football club Spartak issued a statement regarding the attack on journalist Alexander Shchegolev at the VIP entrance to the Otkritie Bank Arena stadium after the match of the third round of the Europa League group stage against Leicester.

22:57 Emelianenko said that the result of the fight with Johnson will not affect the continuation of his career Legendary mixed style fighter Fedor Emelianenko said that the result of the upcoming fight with American Timothy Johnson would not affect his decision to pursue his career.