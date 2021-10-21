“She’s making up for lost time”: an insider spoke about the personal life of Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie

Recently, 46-year-old Angelina Jolie has several times given reasons to talk about possible changes in her personal life: the actress was seen with her ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller, and with the rapper The Weeknd. According to an insider, after her divorce from Brad Pitt, the actress is finally ready for new dates.

Angelina is having fun right now and she’s catching up. There is no pressure or expectation, just a lot of joy and Angelina really enjoys it. Her friends have not seen her so cheerful and energetic for a long time,

– he said.

According to him, for a long time the actress was not interested in a new relationship, as she devoted a lot of time to children and was focused on work.

She was busy with her mothering responsibilities and her career,

– added a source.

Jolie herself still keeps her private life a secret. Recently, she only jokingly stated that she was lonely, because she had too much requirements for partners. What kind of relationship she actually has with The Weeknd is unknown. According to insiders, the close ones of the actress and singer think they are more than just friends.

Both Angie and Abel (Abel Tesfaye – the real name of The Weeknd. – Ed.) Tell people that they are just friends, but those who know them think that something romantic is going on between them,

– they note.

Jolie’s communication with ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller is not surprising. The couple, who were together from 1996 to 1999, remained on good terms after the divorce – the former spouses remained friends. But until recently, nevertheless, they were not seen together for a very long time, but now they visit each other on occasion.