“Ride on, assholes.” Ukrainians are furious with new terms for Crimea and Donbass

Readers of the Strana.ua and Glavred publications negatively assessed the dictionary of names and terms developed in Ukraine “in connection with the occupation of Crimea and part of the Donbass.” RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the publications “Strana.ua” and “Glavred” negatively assessed the dictionary of names and terms developed in Ukraine “in connection with the occupation of Crimea and part of the Donbass.” that the authorities are doing the wrong thing. It would be better if they thought how to resolve the conflict in Donbass, “Zoya Parkhomenko thinks.” Brilliant! “, – noted Andrey Bukin.” It is not for nothing that they put the Kiev authorities at the top of the list. They know the dogs whose meat they ate. Someone not the stupidest started the list. “As I understand it, if we take the name Crimean bridge in quotation marks, it will disappear. And if we say” ATO “instead of” civil war “- it will end by itself,” Joked Vadym Sydorenko. summed up the readers. Previously, the apparatus of the National Security Council and Harrows of Ukraine (NSDC) has developed a dictionary of names and terms “in connection with the occupation of Crimea and part of the Donbass”, which it recommends to use for the authorities, diplomats and the media. In particular, they propose to use the phrase “in the Donbass” instead of “in the Donbass”, and “the reunification of Crimea and Sevastopol with Russia”, as well as the annexation and return, should be called “the temporary occupation (by Russia) of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol (Crimean peninsula) “,” the Russian invasion of Crimea “or” the seizure of Crimea by Russia. “

