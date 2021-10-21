Skoda has stopped the work of two enterprises in the Czech Republic

The reason was an acute shortage of semiconductors. If they are not found in two weeks, the factories will have to be closed before the end of the year.

Skoda has been suspending the work of two Czech assembly plants since Tuesday, October 19. If the company does not solve the problem of the semiconductor shortage in the next two to three weeks, then the factories will not be able to start until the end of 2021, according to Reuters.

It is noted that the enterprises in Mlada Boleslav and Vrchlabi were forced to stop. Only at the plant in Kvasiny one conveyor continues to operate. Up to 10 thousand under-assembled cars have accumulated in warehouses at factories. Skoda plans to equip them with the missing modules and send them to European dealers as soon as they are ready.

If the company cannot find the required number of electronic components in two weeks, the conveyor will stop until the end of this year. With such a development of events, the delivery time of the ordered cars will be postponed indefinitely.

We will remind, last year Skoda closed its factories in the Czech Republic due to COVID-19.

Semiconductor deficiency. Export of cars from South Korea collapsed

News from Correspondent.net in Telegram. Subscribe to our channel https://t.me/korrespondentnet