Sobchak refused to sign a document on non-disclosure of data from the investigation about an accident in Sochi

Photo: Agency “Moscow”

The department said in a statement that during the interrogation, the investigator warned Sobchak about the inadmissibility of disclosing the investigation data without permission, but the TV presenter “refused to sign the relevant procedural document.”

“The witness’s lawyer in his office tried to take unauthorized photographs, including the documents on his desk,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs says. According to the ministry, Sobchak confirmed that she was injured in an accident on the Sochi highway and went to a medical facility.

As stated in the police, the investigator “tried to find out the nature and severity of bodily injuries caused as a result of the road accident,” but Sobchak said that she did not have medical documents with her.

On October 12, Sobchak was interrogated as a witness at the Moscow department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. According to her, the interrogation lasted three hours, while she was asked a question that had nothing to do with the testimony.

After that, the TV presenter was summoned for interrogation in Sochi. She said that she was asked similar questions. She added that there was no confrontation with the Mercedes driver who drove her to Sochi airport on the day of the accident.

On the evening of October 9, the Mercedes, in which Sobchak was driving to Sochi airport, drove into the oncoming lane to overtake and collided with a Volkswagen, one of the passengers of which was killed. Sobchak said that she received a concussion and numerous bruises. According to the presenter, neither she nor her companions asked the driver to increase speed and go to overtake.

The driver of the Mercedes was charged with violating traffic rules, which inadvertently resulted in the death of a person. He was placed under house arrest.