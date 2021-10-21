https://ria.ru/20211021/sobyanin-1755553573.html

Sobyanin allowed public catering on non-working days to work only for take-out

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin suspended visitors’ access to trade and catering places, allowing work to be taken out on non-working days, according to the decree of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, published on the portal of the mayor of the capital. them), on the territory in which the sale of goods, performance of work, provision of services, including: restaurants, cafes, canteens, canteens, bars, snack bars and other public catering establishments, including in parks of culture and rest, is carried out “, – The decree states that the exception is take-out service without visiting premises, delivery of orders, as well as the work of enterprises providing catering services in hotels, hostels and for employees of organizations and individual entrepreneurs. “Retail facilities, with the exception of: pharmacies and pharmacies ; retail trade objects in terms of the sale of food products and (or) non-food products first the need … of retail facilities in terms of the sale of goods remotely, including with the condition of delivery “, – added to the decree.

