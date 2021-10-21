Sobyanin allowed public catering on non-working days to work only for take-out

https://ria.ru/20211021/sobyanin-1755553573.html
MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin suspended visitors’ access to trade and catering places, allowing work to be taken out on non-working days, according to the decree of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, published on the portal of the mayor of the capital. them), on the territory in which the sale of goods, performance of work, provision of services, including: restaurants, cafes, canteens, canteens, bars, snack bars and other public catering establishments, including in parks of culture and rest, is carried out “, – The decree states that the exception is take-out service without visiting premises, delivery of orders, as well as the work of enterprises providing catering services in hotels, hostels and for employees of organizations and individual entrepreneurs. “Retail facilities, with the exception of: pharmacies and pharmacies ; retail trade objects in terms of the sale of food products and (or) non-food products first the need … of retail facilities in terms of the sale of goods remotely, including with the condition of delivery “, – added to the decree.
“The access of visitors and employees to buildings, structures, structures (premises in them), on the territory in which goods are sold, works, services are rendered are suspended, including: restaurants, cafes, canteens, canteens, bars, snack bars and other catering establishments, including those in parks of culture and recreation, “the decree says.
It is clarified that the exception is take-out service without visiting the premises, delivery of orders, as well as the work of enterprises providing catering services in hotels, hostels and for employees of organizations and individual entrepreneurs.
“Retail items, with the exception of: pharmacies and pharmacies; retail items in terms of the sale of food products and (or) non-food essential goods … retail items in terms of the sale of goods remotely, including with the delivery condition”, – supplemented in the decree.
