Sobyanin announced non-working days in Moscow from October 28 to November 7

In connection with a sharp increase in the incidence of coronavirus in Moscow, non-working days are established from October 28 to November 7, Mayor of the city Sergey Sobyanin said in his blog.
“The situation in Moscow also continues to develop according to the worst scenario. In the coming days, we will reach historic peaks in the incidence of covid, ”he wrote.
From the statement of the head of the city it follows that during this period the work of all enterprises and organizations in Moscow should be suspended, except for those that ensure the functioning of the city infrastructure. The exception is also made by the enterprises of a continuous cycle and some others, the activities of which cannot be terminated.
In particular, organizations in the sphere of trade, services, catering, sports, culture, recreation, entertainment, as well as cinemas, MFC, authorities, except for those that provide services for registration of civil status, will not work. Allowed the operation of pharmacies and the sale of products and essential goods.
Restaurants and cafes will be able to work for take-out and delivery of ready-made meals. At the same time, restrictions do not apply to corporate catering establishments and restaurants in hotels, provided that there is no access to unauthorized persons.
Medical organizations will continue to provide planned assistance. Theaters and museums will also remain open, but they can be visited by people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, who have had it or who have done a PCR test, upon presentation of the corresponding QR code. The occupancy of the premises should not exceed 50%.
Kindergartens and schools from October 28 to November 7 go on vacation. The work of organizations of additional education, sports schools, children’s circles and sections is suspended. For children who have no one to leave at home, duty groups are organized at kindergartens. Higher and secondary vocational educational institutions can continue their education remotely.
The holding of mass cultural, entertainment, sports, advertising, entertainment and other events is prohibited. The only exceptions are those that are organized by decision of state authorities or in agreement with the department of Rospotrebnadzor of Moscow.
After the end of non-working days, from October 8, free travel on public transport will be suspended for elderly Muscovites over the age of 60 and chronically ill citizens who have not been sick with COVID-19 in the past six months and have not been vaccinated against it. If they get even the first vaccination, their social cards will be unblocked.
Theaters and museums continue to operate using QR codes with a maximum permitted occupancy rate of 70%. The requirement for QR codes also applies to concerts and other entertainment, cultural, entertainment and sports events with the simultaneous presence of more than 500 people.