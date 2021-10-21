Sobyanin introduced a lockdown for a non-working week in Moscow :: Politics :: RBC

After the lockdown

After November 7, a number of protective measures will be introduced. So, sports events, theaters and museums can be visited only upon presentation of the QR code of the vaccinated, recovered or PCR test. Also, a 70 percent occupancy requirement will be introduced for them.

Mass entertainment and sports events can be held without the introduction of QR codes, if the number of their visitors does not exceed 500 people, the decree says. Organizations and individual entrepreneurs are invited to decide for themselves whether to enter QR codes on the territory of their establishments.

The Moscow region authorities plan to introduce measures similar to those in Moscow, a source in the region told RBC. We are talking about synchronous actions in the form of a lockdown, he said. This information was confirmed by an interlocutor close to the Moscow authorities.

The day before, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree extending non-working days in Russia from October 30 to November 7 due to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus. The regional authorities were able to establish additional non-working days until October 30 or extend them after November 7, based on the sanitary and epidemiological situation, the decree says.

It was also announced new measures to support businesses in the pandemic: enterprises will be able to receive a one-time grant and take out a loan at 3% per annum with large installments. Representatives of shopping centers in Moscow responded by saying that they were ready to take any measures not to be closed, as reported by the President of the Union of Shopping Centers Bulat Shakirov. Therefore, the owners of shopping centers are ready to pay for the work of “COVID patrols”, which would monitor the observance of sanitary measures in buildings, he said.

Prior to that, Moscow Mayor Sobyanin announced new restrictions in the capital, which mainly concerned elderly Muscovites over 60 years old who have not been vaccinated and have not had COVID-19. For them, a self-isolation regime was introduced until February 25. The mayor obliged employers to transfer to a remote mode of work at least 30% of the total number of employees and all employees over 60 years old or suffering from chronic diseases.

As of October 21, in Russia, the number of COVID-19 cases per day reached 36,339 people, in Moscow – 7,897. Also, 1036 deaths were recorded per day, this is a new record since the beginning of the pandemic. Two days before that, an absolute record was set for the incidence in the country.