South Korea launches its first Nuri space rocket

Rocket launch "Nuri"

Rocket "Nuri" launched on Thursday

South Korea launched the first rocket of its own production into space.

The Korean Launch Vehicle II, also called Nuri, took off from the Goheung Cosmodrome, about 500 km south of Seoul.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that the device fully completed its flight cycle, but was unable to launch a satellite mock-up into orbit.

Such launches are necessary for the development of the space program, but could potentially have military applications.

