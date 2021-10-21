South Korea launches its first Nuri space rocket

9 hours ago

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, Rocket “Nuri” launched on Thursday

South Korea launched the first rocket of its own production into space.

The Korean Launch Vehicle II, also called Nuri, took off from the Goheung Cosmodrome, about 500 km south of Seoul.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that the device fully completed its flight cycle, but was unable to launch a satellite mock-up into orbit.

Such launches are necessary for the development of the space program, but could potentially have military applications.

South Korea has stepped up military development in response to North Korean moves, and both countries have recently tested new weapons.

The DPRK launched a satellite into orbit in 2012.

The Nuri development cost South Korea approximately 2 trillion won ($ 1.6 billion). The rocket is 47.2 meters long and weighs 200 tons and is powered by six liquid-fuel engines.

President Moon acknowledged in his address that the launch had not achieved all of its objectives, Reuters reported, but added: “We will soon be able to launch it on a targeted trajectory.”

According to the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, South Korea plans to conduct four more Nuri launches by 2027 in order to test the reliability of the rocket units.

South Korea is rightfully considered one of the world’s technological centers. However, it lags behind other countries in space exploration.

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, South Korea plans to use this technology to launch satellites

Seoul’s previous attempts to launch a rocket in 2009 and 2010 have failed, with a second rocket detonating just minutes after takeoff.

South Korea plans to send a probe to the moon by 2030.

Arms race

While Seoul claims it intends to use Nuri to launch satellites, the test is also seen as part of a military program that has gained momentum in recent years. Ballistic and space rockets use similar technologies.

South Korea recently tested a submarine-launched missile. The country is also hosting the largest defense exhibition in history this week, where it will reportedly showcase a new fighter jet and guided missiles.

North Korea, in turn, is also testing new weapons. Over the past few weeks, Pyongyang has tested what it claims to be hypersonic weapons and long-range missiles.

Photo author, KCNA via REUTERS Photo caption, Earlier this week, North Korea launched a missile from a submarine that crashed into the Sea of ​​Japan.

Some of these tests violate the UN ban on testing ballistic and nuclear weapons.

North Korea also recently hosted its own defense exhibition, where it showcased its military equipment, including tanks and missiles.