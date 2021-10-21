Steam leaks at Rostov NPP

https://ria.ru/20211021/utechka-1755518920.html
2021-10-21T09: 13
2021-10-21T09: 13
2021-10-21T09: 20
MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. A steam leak occurred at the Rostov nuclear power plant, as a result of the incident, the 2nd power unit was stopped, an emergency services representative told RIA Novosti. According to the words, people were not injured as a result of the incident, the radiation background at the station is normal, and three power units continue to operate. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.
