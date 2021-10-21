Swollen legs turned out to be a sign of dangerous diseases

Swelling in the legs is formed because it is difficult for blood to fight against gravity in movement through the body, moreover, they can be evidence of the presence of dangerous diseases, reports the Japanese edition of “Nihon Keizai”. Sometimes the puffiness can be treated with exercise. In addition, edema occurs due to sedentary work, which has become especially relevant in the era of a pandemic.

However, swelling can be a sign of deep vein thrombosis. Such edema is accompanied by painful sensations. Edema can happen if a person moves a little, drinks little water and is in one position. Varicose veins can also cause swelling. True, this is not a very serious disease. “The valves that prevent blood from flowing back in the veins of the legs are not working properly, and as a result, the condition of the blood vessels deteriorates,” explained surgeon Masayuki Hirokawa.

Sometimes swelling can be a sign of heart failure. This may be indicated by a rapid heartbeat with minimal exercise, weight gain, and frequent urination at night.

Hypothyroidism can be another cause of edema. This is due to the poor performance of thyroid hormones. Most often, hypothyroidism occurs in women 40-50 years of age. It is difficult to distinguish it from menopausal symptoms. More often it is accompanied by swelling of the face and eyelids, fatigue and loss of motivation.

In addition, swelling can be caused by kidney or liver disease, anemia, or nutritional deficiencies.