“Tell me what’s best for you.” Smolny offered business a choice between full closure and QR codes

Alexander Sitov, head of the Situation Center for Compliance with Coronavirus Safety Standards, suggested that the head of the Situation Center for Compliance with Coronavirus Safety Standards, Alexander Sitov, reflect on the alternative on October 21 during a round table organized by Delovaya Rossiya.

When asked whether a lockdown is planned in St. Petersburg according to the Moscow scenario, the official did not answer. But he invited the business to speak out. “Tell me what’s best for you,” he said.

An investor in Hotel Indigo St. Petersburg-Tchaikovskogo Victoria Shamlikashvili. In her opinion, it is impossible to completely close the city, it is better to disperse people.