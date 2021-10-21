“Tell me what’s best for you.” Smolny offered business a choice between full closure and QR codes

Alexander Sitov, head of the Situation Center for Compliance with Coronavirus Safety Standards, suggested that the head of the Situation Center for Compliance with Coronavirus Safety Standards, Alexander Sitov, reflect on the alternative on October 21 during a round table organized by Delovaya Rossiya.
When asked whether a lockdown is planned in St. Petersburg according to the Moscow scenario, the official did not answer. But he invited the business to speak out. “Tell me what’s best for you,” he said.
An investor in Hotel Indigo St. Petersburg-Tchaikovskogo Victoria Shamlikashvili. In her opinion, it is impossible to completely close the city, it is better to disperse people.
But the restaurant business, with such an alternative, favored an official lockdown. QR-codes have a small percentage of the population and establishments will have to work in the negative, explained the head of the “Union of Rubinstein Street” Maxim Zhukov. “Admission by QR codes is a complete closure,” he summed up. Meanwhile, the official closure will allow asking for discounts from landlords and claiming support from the state. The entrepreneur also advocated for mass compulsory vaccination. “Stop flirting with the population,” he said.
“Closings are better than codes and restrictions,” agreed the Ombudsman of the Association of Enterprises and Professionals of the Beauty Industry in St. Petersburg, Lyalya Sadykova.
President Vladimir Putin announced the days from October 30 to November 7 as an all-Russian weekend.