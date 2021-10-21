Tesla reported on losses from investments in bitcoin :: RBC.Crypto

According to the financial report for the third quarter of this year, the investments of the automaker in the first cryptocurrency depreciated by $ 51 million

Electric car maker Tesla has released a financial report for the third quarter of 2021, which takes into account a loss of $ 51 million from the company’s investment in Bitcoin. In June, the price of bitcoin dropped to a local minimum of $ 28.8 thousand. At the end of July, the rate of the first cryptocurrency began to recover and by the beginning of October it was $ 47 thousand (an increase of 63% from the local minimum). At the same time, on October 20, Bitcoin updated its historical maximum above $ 67 thousand (an increase of 133% from the local minimum).

US digital asset accounting rules require that a company report a loss if it depreciates during the quarter. If the price of assets increases, then this is not reflected as profit on the company’s balance sheet.

Tesla announced a $ 1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin in February. At the end of the first quarter, the company reported on the sale of bitcoins for $ 272 million with a profit of $ 101 million.According to the Bitcoin Treasuries service, Tesla currently owns 43.2 thousand bitcoins, the value of which is $ 2.8 billion (taking into account the current exchange rate of 10: 30 Moscow time).

