Tesla will switch to the use of LFP-batteries all basic versions of electric vehicles

In China, Tesla has long been equipping its base models of locally produced electric vehicles with traction batteries based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. They are cheaper and safer than nickel-containing ones, but the question of economy is clearly in the first place. The company is now looking to expand this practice beyond the Chinese market.

This decision became known during Tesla’s quarterly reporting event, as noted by CNBC. Last month, the American company who ordered Model 3 electric vehicles was already inquiring about its readiness to receive a car with an LFP battery instead of an NCA version. The first type of battery also has important disadvantages. Firstly, they provide a lower charge storage density, and therefore turn out to be heavier than the NCA alternatives when it is necessary to provide a comparable range. Secondly, they tolerate negative temperatures worse in terms of their ability to store a charge. The advantages of LFP batteries, in addition to their higher chemical stability, which prevents spontaneous combustion, can be attributed to a longer service life.

Experts also note that LFP batteries can more easily carry a charge to full capacity, while for nickel versions it is recommended to replenish the charge only up to 80% of the nominal value to avoid premature degradation. LFP batteries do not require expensive enough cobalt and nickel in the production of batteries, and the process of their recycling is somewhat simpler. Older models of Tesla electric vehicles will continue to be equipped with more capacious batteries based on cells containing nickel, cobalt and lithium.

CATL and BYD remain the largest suppliers of LFP battery cells, and 95% of production is concentrated in China. Apparently, batteries of this type will be supplied to American and European Tesla plants from China. At a certain stage, it will be expedient to localize their production, because otherwise transport costs will inevitably eat up part of the achieved economic effect. It is difficult to predict how the migration to a different type of batteries will affect the cost of Tesla electric vehicles sold in the USA and Europe, but such a transition will definitely be beneficial for the company itself.