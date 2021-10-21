The actress who parodied Irina Volk from the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Vitaly Nalivkin’s show was sent to the colony

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-21/aktrisu_parodirovavshuyu_irinu_volk_iz_mvd_v_shou_vitaliya_nalivkina_otpravili_v_koloniyu https://www.znak.com/2021-10-21/aktrisu_parodirovavshuyu_irinu_volk_iz_mvd_v_shou_vitaliya_nalivkina_otpravili_v_koloniyu 2021.10.21

In Ussuriisk, 43-year-old Larisa Krivonosova, who parodied the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk in the popular Internet series about the fictional official Vitaly Nalivkin, was sentenced to 3 months in prison. This was reported by the press service of the regional police headquarters.

According to the Primorsky Krai Ministry of Internal Affairs, the verdict was passed by the Ussuriysk District Court to “a 43-year-old local woman accused of evading administrative supervision.” Earlier it became known about the initiation of a criminal case against Larisa Krivonosova under this article (part 2 of article 314.1 of the Criminal Code).

In 2017, the actress was released on parole from the Khabarovsk colony, where she was serving a sentence for causing grievous bodily harm. In the summer of 2020, administrative supervision was established over her due to “violations that infringe on public order and public safety.”

“In particular, the court imposed such restrictions on her as a ban on staying outside the dwelling at night, a ban on leaving the district, a mandatory appearance at the internal affairs bodies for registration,” the department says.

During the period of supervision, the Ministry of Internal Affairs explains, Krivonosova “ignored the restrictions imposed by the court”, because of this she was brought under Article 19.24 of the Administrative Code, and then “due to systematic non-observance of administrative restrictions” a criminal case was opened against the actress.

In September, Krivonosova was arrested for 10 days for a parody of the representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk, who is presented as “Marina Wolf” in Nalivkina’s humorous videos. She starred in a video in the uniform of a law enforcement officer. On the uniform there were insignia and symbols of the state structure.

Marina Wolf appeared in the commercials of the seaside YouTube channel BARAKuda in several episodes of the series. Her character is a humorous image of law enforcement officials, a kind of parody of the main official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Irina Volk. From time to time, Marina Wolf’s shoulder straps change: she is a police lieutenant colonel, then a colonel, then a major general. In the last series, she was “promoted” to lieutenant general.

