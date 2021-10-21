https://ria.ru/20211021/nato-1755678089.html
The arrival of the head of the Pentagon in Kiev opens the door for Ukraine to NATO, Putin said
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin essentially opens the door to NATO for Ukraine, having arrived in Kiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021
SOCHI, October 21 – RIA Novosti. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin essentially opens the door to NATO for Ukraine, having arrived in Kiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. Earlier, Austin, commenting on the prospects for Ukraine’s membership in the alliance, said that third countries do not have the right to veto Ukraine’s accession to NATO, while Washington supports Kiev in its aspirations. “Here comes the Minister of Defense, who, in fact, opens the doors of Ukraine to NATO, in fact, his statement must and can be interpreted in this way,” Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.
