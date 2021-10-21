https://ria.ru/20211021/nato-1755678089.html

The arrival of the head of the Pentagon in Kiev opens the door for Ukraine to NATO, Putin said

The arrival of the head of the Pentagon in Kiev opens the door for Ukraine to NATO, Putin said – RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

The arrival of the head of the Pentagon in Kiev opens the door for Ukraine to NATO, Putin said

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin essentially opens the door to NATO for Ukraine, having arrived in Kiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

2021-10-21T19: 41

2021-10-21T19: 41

2021-10-21T20: 24

in the world

Ukraine

Kiev

NATO

U.S. Department of Defense

USA

vladimir putin

lloyd austin

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/15/1755672842_0-0:2934:1651_1920x0_80_0_0_3293dfd8e9f9a08e48d7bc1e1f7e7b07.jpg

SOCHI, October 21 – RIA Novosti. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin essentially opens the door to NATO for Ukraine, having arrived in Kiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. Earlier, Austin, commenting on the prospects for Ukraine’s membership in the alliance, said that third countries do not have the right to veto Ukraine’s accession to NATO, while Washington supports Kiev in its aspirations. “Here comes the Minister of Defense, who, in fact, opens the doors of Ukraine to NATO, in fact, his statement must and can be interpreted in this way,” Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211021/nato-1755661458.html

Ukraine

Kiev

USA

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/15/1755672842_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_44adc09009d5efdb211913dd5cb30a9d.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, kiev, nato, us department of defense, usa, vladimir putin, lloyd austin, russia