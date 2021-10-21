The authorities of Moscow and the Moscow region will introduce a lockdown for a week and a half due to the worsening situation with coronavirus

A number of restrictions will continue after the end of the non-working day regime.

Shopping centers, non-food stores, gyms, hairdressers and other service organizations will close in Moscow in a week. They will not work until November 7 inclusive. Restaurants and cafes will only be able to trade takeaway. In theaters and museums, visitors will be allowed exclusively with a digital code and a protective mask, the premises should be only half full, the mayor of Moscow ordered.

For the period of lockdown, in addition to vital enterprises, grocery stores, pharmacies and medical facilities will continue to operate in the capital. At the end of the non-working days, the elderly and people with chronic diseases will again be blocked by social cards. This will not affect vaccinated citizens or those who have been ill with covid for the last six months, Sergei Sobyanin specified.

He explained the introduction of tough measures by the fact that the situation with covid in Moscow is developing according to the worst scenario. From November 8, concerts or sports matches with the participation of more than half a thousand spectators will be allowed to be held only if visitors have digital codes. Earlier, the mayor, on the air of the TV Center channel, called the situation difficult.

Following Moscow, the Moscow Region authorities announced similar restrictions. At the same time, in the region, the maximum number of participants in mass cultural and entertainment events without so-called QR codes will be halved – to 50 in buildings and to 500 in the open air. Social cards for pensioners near Moscow will also be blocked. Construction for the period of non-working days in the suburbs will not be stopped, regional authorities said.

Restrictions in Moscow and the Moscow region will be introduced two days earlier than the federal non-working days regime. At the same time, the measures in the capital region, as noted by the Interfax agency, will be the toughest since the first wave of coronavirus in the spring of last year.

The former chief sanitary doctor of Moscow, Nikolai Malyshev, believes that the restrictions imposed should improve the situation with the coronavirus, but the vacation period should be made longer.

“Any division of different teams, and in a team of different workers, is a blessing. Another thing, it is desirable that it was for a month. There will be more effect. Abroad, all of this has been done for a long time: lockdown and active vaccination. And here the question is not only about voluntariness, but also about expediency and necessity, because everywhere abroad all workers can be admitted to the place of work only with a so-called “green passport” or a certificate of vaccination, ”the expert said.

Malyshev added that due to restrictions, positive dynamics is expected. “But, of course, 9 days is not enough,” he said. Malyshev also noted that the current work of the authorities to urge the population to vaccinate is not very effective.

Rospotrebnadzor recommends that Russians stay at home during non-working days, do not receive guests or travel to other regions of the country, so as not to complicate the epidemic situation.

Holidays will be announced in Russian schools from October 30 to November 7. There will also be no distance learning during this period, the Ministry of Education reports. Moscow schools and kindergartens will go on vacation earlier – from next Thursday.

Grigory Sheyanov, candidate of medical sciences, pediatrician, told on the air of “Echo of Moscow” that lately children are getting sick more and more often. The delta strain of coronavirus is more contagious.

Meanwhile, cases of infection with a new strain of coronavirus have been recorded in Russia. It is one of forty subspecies of the Delta strain. Rospotrebnadzor claims that the cases are isolated. This variant was first discovered in the UK, and then in the United States and Israel. According to scientists, the new species may be 10-15% more infectious than the original Delta.

