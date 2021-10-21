The authorities of the Krasnodar Territory decided not to introduce additional non-working days :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS



The authorities of the Krasnodar Territory have decided not to extend the period of non-working days in the region, announced at the federal level from October 30 to November 7. Governor of the region Veniamin Kondratyev announced this on his VKontakte page.

“During the headquarters, they made a decision: not to introduce additional days off. Non-working days in the region will be from October 30 to November 7, ”he wrote.

The head of the region also said that during non-working days, QR codes will be needed to visit restaurants, cafes and “leisure facilities” in resort cities. In addition, from October 25 to December 1, only owners of QR codes will be able to get to cultural, sports and other mass events.

Kuban will introduce QR codes for restaurants at resorts and sports



Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova previously proposed to declare non-working days in the period from October 30 to November 7 against the backdrop of a worsening situation with the coronavirus. Her initiative was supported by the head of the government Mikhail Mishustin. President Vladimir Putin also approved Golikova’s proposal and signed a corresponding decree. At the same time, he recalled that the regional authorities, at their discretion, can extend the period of non-working days or start it earlier.