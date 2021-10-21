The case of “police ombudsman” Vorontsov turned upside down due to unexpected testimony

The next session on the high-profile case of the “police ombudsman” Vladimir Vorontsov in the Lyublinsky district court of Moscow turned into a sensation. The prosecution witness and the victim retracted their testimonies, stating that they deliberately infiltrated the investigation process and exposed the falsification of the criminal case against the accused human rights defender.

Recall that the prosecution of Vorontsov began with a criminal case under the article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Extortion” – the blogger allegedly demanded 300 thousand rubles from the former employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Rasim Kurbanov after the publication of his photo “below the belt”. Then a case was added to the “track record” for distributing “naked” photos of an ex-employee of the PDN (department for minors) in the chat. And after that, the “collection” was replenished with insults to a representative of the authorities, slander against a woman lawyer, extortion (a lady claims that Vorontsov forced him to send intimate photos and began to demand 30 thousand rubles). Two more cases were also initiated, one of which was based on the very pictures of Kurbanov. Hearings in the high-profile case began at the end of December 2020.

On October 21, a regular court hearing was held in the case of blogger and human rights activist Vladimir Vorontsov. The process was devoted to the interrogation of the victim, a former employee of the teaching staff, previously dismissed from the authorities for publishing intimate shots of her personal life, Irina Andina. At the previous four meetings, she explained that Vorontsov was her representative in the court for reinstatement in the police service, and when she shared her erotic video with him, because of which she lost her job, the blogger began to extort money from her. At the end of the session, a witness for the prosecution, Evgeny Moiseev, entered the hall, whom none of the participants in the trial expected to see.

At the disposal of “MK” was an audio recording of Moiseev’s speech. Yevgeny until a certain point answered the questions of the state prosecutor, according to earlier testimony, they say, he met Vorontsov and Andina at barbecues, when the “ombudsman” came to represent Irina in court for her reinstatement.

But after that he made an unexpected statement: the extortion episode was falsified against Vladimir by the staff of the Internal Security Service. Andina allegedly slandered the human rights defender in exchange for promises to reinstate her in the service. But then, as Moiseyev said, according to an operational combination conceived by him and another ally of the ombudsman, Irina, having changed her position, voluntarily infiltrated the ranks of the victims and recorded all violations of the special police on a dictaphone.

In the process, Andina and Moiseev rejected their previous testimonies, and at the same time a video appeared on the Web, which contains audio recordings of talks between allegedly employees of the Internal Security Service and personnel services with Irina about giving the necessary testimony in exchange for reinstating a woman to serve in the police. At the same time, according to the authors of the video, they specially arrived at the place of residence in Mordovia for the victim and offered to go to Moscow, accompanied by traffic police cars to participate in investigative actions, and also lodged her in a fashionable hotel in the capital a kilometer from the Kremlin and bought her a suit and shoes for filming an interview on a criminal case. In addition, the witness accused Vorontsov’s former lawyer Sergei Badamshin of collaborating with the “special officers”, allegedly the defender, on their instructions, deliberately interrupted the confrontation between Irina and Vladimir.

On this note, the court went on hiatus, and the process was subsequently postponed for the prosecutor to make a procedural decision in connection with the newly discovered circumstances.

As the ombudsman’s lawyer Alexander Samukhov told MK, neither he nor Vladimir Vorontsov were aware of this situation.

– There is information that other episodes of the criminal case could appear on a similar basis. We intend to apply to the FSB and the Investigative Committee, to petition in court to return the case to the prosecutor’s office and change the measure of restraint for Vladimir, – explained the defender.

So far, no official comments have been received from the departments concerned. The next meeting is scheduled for October 29th.