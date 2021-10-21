The Central Bank will have the right to restrict the issuance of consumer loans :: Finance :: RBC

If such restrictions are not observed, the Bank of Russia will be able to establish increased premiums to risk ratios for banks, and additional premiums for MFOs. Also, the regulator will have the right to fine the bank in an amount not exceeding 1% of its paid authorized capital.

How the initiative was prepared

The Central Bank came up with a proposal to give it the right to introduce direct quantitative restrictions on the issuance of certain loans back in 2019. He explained the need for this measure by the fact that the current regulation is not effective enough. Now the bank can introduce additional premiums to the risk ratios for certain loans, but their impact on banks with large capital reserves is limited. This year, the Central Bank has already raised the premiums on loans issued to borrowers with a high debt burden twice: in July and October. At the same time, the growth rates of consumer lending remain high, ranging from 1.6 to 2.2% per month: in August-September, banks issued more than 600 billion rubles. unsecured loans.

The bill itself was submitted to the State Duma in March 2021, but was not adopted in the spring session. In an interview with RBC in September, the chairman of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina explained that the regulator has not yet been able to convince colleagues in the government of the need to adopt this bill. Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev later clarified that the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economics fear that the granting of such powers to the Central Bank is similar to the introduction of a state plan. “The temptation to say that we are giving so many loans to this, and so much to this, is understandable. But we are generally for competition, ”the official stressed. According to him, a compromise was found in the fact that the norm applies only to consumer loans.

The initiative received the support of the President. In October, Vladimir Putin instructed the government, the State Duma and the Bank of Russia to ensure the adoption of this law by December 1.

The Central Bank, first of all, can limit the number of consumer loans issued to borrowers with a debt burden (PD) above 80% (calculated as the ratio of income to loan costs). “We would use direct quantitative restrictions (DQC) to mitigate risks just in lending to borrowers already on credit. We are worried about the increase in the share of loans with personal income tax of more than 80%. The share of such loans is now 30.3%, ”said Elizaveta Danilova, director of the financial stability department of the Bank of Russia, in an interview with Reuters on October 14.