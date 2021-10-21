The court arrested the defendants in the case of the theft of real estate from the Moscow government – Incidents

MOSCOW, October 21. / TASS /. The Tverskoy District Court authorized the arrest of the defendants in the case of the theft of real estate worth more than 1 billion rubles from the Moscow government. As a law enforcement source clarified to TASS, the main person involved in the case – the ex-deputy head of the Moscow property department Igor Ignatov – was arrested in absentia and put on the international wanted list.

Ignatov was dismissed by the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin in 2011 due to his transfer to another job. “As established by the investigation, Ignatov, being the deputy head of the Moscow property department (in 2013 it was renamed the Moscow city property department – TASS note), in 2007, together with unidentified persons, acting out of mercenary motives and using his official position, created a criminal the community, which was led in the form of a structured organized group, stealing and legalizing the real estate of OJSC Mosrybkombinat (MRK) and OJSC Moscow Committee for Science and Technology (MKNT) for a total amount exceeding 1 billion rubles. The former Moscow official was arrested in absentia and put on the international wanted list, “- said the interlocutor of the agency.

According to another TASS source, a criminal case was opened over the acquisition by deception of the right to real estate by MKNT at the end of last year and is being investigated by the investigative department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation. The term for the preliminary investigation is set until mid-January 2022. The injured party in the case was the Moscow City Property Department, which was the owner of the joint stock companies.

Investigation data

The investigation established that the criminal community included three structural divisions: the first, responsible for legal support of controlled companies, was headed by the general director of the liquidated LLC “Consulting group” Altara “Alexey Nasonov. Grandsons, Vladimir Kanevsky, Elena Chistyakova.

The second unit, according to the investigation, was responsible for participating in schemes for creating fictitious accounts payable, acquiring the right to the property of companies by deception and its subsequent legalization. It was headed by Andrey Bordunov, General Director of RTOs and MKNT (General Director of the Pokrovskie Vorota management company). This division also included Alexander Shpektorov, Director General of MediaInvestHolding LLC, and Valery Tsygankov, Director General of Stroy-Invest LLC. The third division, headed by Bordunov and responsible for accounting support of controlled companies, included the general director of Altara-audit, Lyubov Kapravaya.

Bordunov was the first to be sent to a pre-trial detention center from under house arrest in November last year as part of the investigation of a criminal case, and a month later the court arrested Tsygankov, who partially pleaded guilty. Vnukov was arrested in February this year, Chistyakova and Karravaya were sent to a pre-trial detention center in March, and Nasonov and Kanevsky in April this year. “Shpektorov, who confessed during the investigative actions, was chosen by the capital’s court for two months as a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest,” a TASS source said.

Depending on the role of each, the persons involved in the case are charged with the commission of crimes provided for by the articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation: Part 4 of Art. 159 (fraud committed by an organized group of persons on an especially large scale), part 4 of Art. 174.1 (legalization of property acquired by criminal means) and Art. 210 (creation and participation in a criminal community, committed with the use of official position). The lawyers of the defendants who did not admit their guilt insist that the statute of limitations for bringing to responsibility has already expired, and the acts incriminated to their clients are related to entrepreneurial activity.