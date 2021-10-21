The Czech Senate will consider the issue of removing Milos Zeman from the presidency for health reasons

The Senate Constitutional Commission will meet to discuss possible declaring the president incapable of office. Its chairman, Zdenek Graba, tweeted that the state simply cannot afford to paralyze constitutional institutions because of Milos Zeman’s health condition.

The 77-year-old president was urgently hospitalized on October 10. He ended up in intensive care. The doctors announced that now the state of the head of state has stabilized, but because of what exactly the difficulties began, they did not specify. The politician has diabetes mellitus and foot neuropathy, due to which he is forced to move in a wheelchair.

For the country’s leadership, a separate problem is that Zeman was hospitalized the day after the parliamentary elections. According to the Constitution, he is now obliged to propose a candidate for the post of head of government, but due to illness he cannot do this.

In the Czech Republic, the police launched an investigation into the presidential administration. She is suspected of possible violations in informing the public about the state of health of the head of the country, Milos Zeman. On the eve of the head of the Senate Milos Vistrchil spoke about the response to a request from the hospital in which Zeman is.

Today in Prague will be held a meeting of the special commission of the Senate on the issue of termination of powers of Milos Zeman.

Milos Zeman has been the head of the Czech Republic since 2013. In 2018, he was re-elected for five years.

77-year-old Milos Zeman has been in the hospital for a week. Now doctors say that his condition has stabilized, but because of what exactly he was hospitalized, it is not known. The politician has diabetes mellitus and leg neuropathy. He is forced to move in a wheelchair.

Senators are planning to consider today the issue of whether it is possible to terminate the presidency due to the state of his health.