The director of “Yeralash” was detained on charges of pedophilia

According to the website of the Presnensky Court, in October 2020, I. Belostotsky was arrested on charges under the article on sexual relations with a person under the age of sixteen (Article 134 of the Criminal Code). Later, his term in the pre-trial detention center was extended three times, and the article was changed to lecherous actions against a minor (article 135 of the Criminal Code).

A TASS source claims that Belostotsky was initially detained under article 135 of the Criminal Code, and later it was changed to article 134, according to which the director could face up to 10 years in prison.

REN TV, without specifying a source, reports that Belostotsky was detained on suspicion of pedophilia and the distribution of child porn, and during a search, the security forces found photographs and videos with naked children.

According to REN TV and the telegram channel “112”, during the year, the director’s relatives claimed that he was seriously ill and could not get in touch because of this.

Ilya Belostotsky has been a member of the Guild of Russian Filmmakers since 2004. He worked as a production director for Yeralash and the Trail TV series.