The editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta asked Putin a question about the “foreign agents”. President promised to deal with “blurred criteria”

Muratov noted that the status of a “foreign agent” is assigned without a trial and without warning about the possible recognition of a “foreign agent”. In addition, the editor-in-chief of “Novaya” called the criteria for entering the register “vague”.

“I have very carefully studied your response to the“ foreign agents ”at the Moscow Energy Week – that it was not we who adopted the law first, but the United States back in the 1930s. But since, Mr. President, we do not accept every law adopted in the United States at home, I still have a question about “foreign agents”. After all, it concerns not only those tens and tens of journalists and human rights activists who are included in the register. It also applies to hundreds of thousands and millions of people who have read these journalists. Therefore, it seems to me serious. The most important thing is that you just mentioned your Leningrad University. I want to tell you that it is your education that will enable us to understand each other.

This law has no judgment. There is no trial. You are appointed as a “foreign agent”, and there is no contest of sides, presentation of evidence and a verdict. There is a stigma. I will remind you of our favorite book from childhood – this is the same stigma as Milady in The Three Musketeers. But when Milady’s head was cut off, they nevertheless read her sentence. And there is no verdict here. Moreover, it is impossible to get out of this law. We do not even have a warning that from tomorrow you will become a “foreign agent”. For many, of course, it is “the enemy of the Motherland”. I remember from my service that after all, in the charter of the guard service, the sentry first shoots upwards. And without a warning shot, only, excuse me, the convoy in the camp shoots. It seems to me that we need to deal with this. There are also such vague criteria, for example, “receiving organizational and methodological assistance”. This means that I am now taking a comment from one of the Valdai Club members, if he is a representative of another country – and we are “foreign agents”? They announce it on Fridays. I want to remind you that tomorrow is Friday. And I would like to ask you to respond to such a statement of the question and, perhaps, you, Vladimir Vladimirovich, together with the Chairman of the State Duma, will hold another meeting with media editors so that we can discuss the issues that are ripe. “

In response, Vladimir Putin first congratulated Muratov on receiving the Nobel Prize, and then said that in the United States, the status of “foreign agent” is also not awarded through the courts. “They summon the Ministry of Justice there – ask RT over there. Do you know how tough it is? Before criminal liability, we have no such thing, ”the president said.

“This law does not prohibit further carrying out this activity – just this money, which is received from behind the cordon, from behind the hillock, must be painted. And the Russian society should know that a person formulates such a position, this is how he relates to internal political processes, some other, and he receives money from abroad, – Putin said. – Therefore, when you said that there is no verdict, there is no sentence, really. My lady was sentenced, her head was cut off – but here no one chops. As they worked further, they continue to work ”.

At the same time, the president said that he agreed with Muratov about the vague criteria of the law, and promised to deal with this. “Even my personal acquaintances told me: we are engaged in such charitable activities, but they lead us to the fact that we are foreign agents. And colleagues talk about it at the Human Rights Council, ”Putin noted and added that he constantly instructs the presidential administration and the State Duma deputies to improve this tool and not abuse it.

“But is there something going on in a carpet fashion? Look how many we have there, every second or what? We do not have a mass enrollment in foreign agents. The danger of this is greatly exaggerated, ”the president concluded.

On October 8, Novaya Gazeta editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov received the Nobel Peace Prize for his “efforts to defend freedom of expression.” The Kremlin congratulated Muratov. “He consistently works according to his ideals, he is committed to his ideals. He is talented, he is brave. And, of course, this is a high mark. We congratulate him, ”said the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov. Until today, the president himself has not personally congratulated Muratov on the prize.

In early September, editors of Russian independent media, including Dozhd’s editor-in-chief Tikhon Dzyadko, appealed to President Vladimir Putin and Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko to annul the current list of “foreign agents” and amend legislation.

After that, more than 150 media and public organizations launched a petition demanding to amend the legislation on “foreign agents”. As of October 21, 186 thousand people signed it.

The same proposal was made in the State Duma by the factions “Fair Russia – For Truth” and “New People”.