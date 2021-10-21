The expert explained why antibodies to COVID may be missing after vaccination

If, after vaccination with two different drugs, antibodies to coronavirus have not been developed, this may indicate that a person has a “rare immunological breakdown.” This opinion was expressed by Alexander Gorelov, deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor.

Gorelov explained that in a situation where there are no antibodies after vaccination, you need to contact an immunologist. If a person has changed two vaccine preparations, and there are still no antibodies, we can talk about a rare immunological breakdown, he said on the air of the Doctor TV channel.

The expert also added that in general, tests to determine antibodies to coronavirus for ordinary people do not make sense. Such research is only necessary for scientific purposes. “Nobody in the world detects antibodies: neither before vaccination, nor after vaccination, nor instead of vaccination,” the expert said. He explained that it is necessary for science to monitor the spread of infection and plan anti-epidemic measures. Tests usually show the general presence of various antibodies in the human body, and not just neutralizing coronavirus, said a representative of Rospotrebnadzor.

Earlier it was reported that isolated cases of a new variant of the AY.4.2 coronavirus were detected in Russia. Initially, this variant of COVID-19 was recorded in the UK. It is known to be a subspecies of the delta strain.