https://ria.ru/20211020/nato-1755382314.html

The expert spoke about the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO

The expert spoke about the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO – Russia news today

The expert spoke about the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO

The words of the American side about support for the inclusion of Ukraine in NATO should be viewed not as a desire to include it in the alliance, but as pressure on Russia, believes … RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

2021-10-20T13: 12

2021-10-20T13: 12

2021-10-20T13: 13

Ukraine

NATO

bogdan bezpalko

lloyd austin

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/1b/1743145109_0-0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_447750ec850ff31271bde4783c7a2db2.jpg

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The words of the American side about support for Ukraine’s inclusion in NATO should be viewed not as a desire to include it in the alliance, but as pressure on Russia, said Bohdan Bezpalko, a member of the Council on Interethnic Relations under the President of the Russian Federation. On Tuesday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, commenting on the prospects for Ukraine’s membership the alliance said that third countries do not have the right to veto Ukraine’s accession to NATO. He also noted that US support for Ukrainian sovereignty is “unshakable.” “The inclusion of a country that has vast borders with us in NATO is, of course, almost a declaration of war. not necessarily the military, but directed against Ukraine or against this process, “Bezpalko told RIA Novosti. The expert added that this is not yet Ukraine’s inclusion in NATO. “Because this requires the fulfillment of a large number of conditions. Of course, it can be included as an exception in order to use it as cannon fodder against Russia. But I do not think that the Americans will agree to this. Georgia did not need to be included in NATO to to organize provocations on the border with the Russian Federation in South Ossetia “, – added the interlocutor of the agency. According to him, there is no urgent need to include Ukraine in NATO. “Therefore, this can be viewed not as a desire to include Ukraine in NATO, but as pressure on our country,” Bezpalko said. He clarified that in order to carry out any military activity on the territory of Ukraine, it is not necessary to include it in NATO. “There are a large number of countries in the world in which the American military presence is quite significant, for example, Thailand, the countries of the Persian Gulf, Japan – they are not part of NATO. Therefore, in Ukraine it is possible, in violation of the constitution, but nevertheless, to set up any military facilities under the guise of, for example, training centers, this is already happening. You can always pump up weapons, provide loans. Therefore, here I am not I see special reasons for the inclusion of Ukraine in NATO, “the expert clarified. He explained that otherwise, if there is a military conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the members of the alliance will have to intercede for Ukraine. “And this can be fraught with unpleasant consequences. And if Ukraine is not in NATO, then you can always agree and say that we do not owe it anything, because it is not part of our bloc,” the agency’s interlocutor concluded.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211020/nato-1755346184.html

https://ria.ru/20211020/nato-1755264600.html

Ukraine

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/1b/1743145109_142: 2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7494d5849c1c3befd8db74935c6a7227.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

ukraine, nato, bogdan bezpalko, lloyd austin