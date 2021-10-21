The Fast and the Furious star commented on the conflict between Diesel and the Rock

Chris Bridges, better known as Ludacris, actor and musician who plays Tej Parker in the Fast and Furious films, commented on the quarrel between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. Skala and Diesel quarreled while working on Fast and Furious 8 in 2016 – and from that very moment they cannot resolve the differences that have arisen. The press does not bypass this topic, so fans will learn something new from each fresh interview. Ludacris spoke with a correspondent for US Magazine and explained that there is no point in getting into a conflict between two adults.

Ludacris in an interview with US Magazine:

“All I can say is that both Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson are grown men. I know that Scala has already spoken out about this, and I don’t want to speak for any of them. So I would left everything as it is, whatever they say, because the situation is extremely delicate. “

In August 2016, Dwayne Johnson posted a message on his Instagram page in which he criticized Vin Diesel’s approach to work. In particular, in this emotional message, Scala wrote that “some of the men on the set are suckers and underpants.” This message has now been deleted. Johnson later admitted that such an outburst of indignation was caused by the attitude of Vin Diesel to the film crew – they say that he was constantly late for the set, making his colleagues and all the attendants wait. In response, Diesel accused his opponent of poor acting: according to the performer of the role of Dominic Toretto, he arranged a quarrel specifically so that the Scala showed himself on the set in all its glory.

A short meeting took place between the stars, as a result of which, as Johnson explained, it became clear that he and Diesel were two complete opposites. As a result, neither one nor the other wants to work with each other. Skala, according to his words, does not plan to appear in the tenth and eleventh “Fast and the Furious”, which should be the last for the film series. But nobody is immune from spin-offs with Dwayne Johnson.