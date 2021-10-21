https://ria.ru/20211021/nato-1755602291.html

The Foreign Ministry compared relations with NATO with the times of the Cold War

The Foreign Ministry compared relations with NATO with the times of the Cold War – Russia news today

The Foreign Ministry compared relations with NATO with the times of the Cold War

Maintaining a dialogue with NATO has become more difficult than during the most intense period in history, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

2021-10-21T15: 35

2021-10-21T15: 35

2021-10-21T16: 37

NATO

Russia

politics

Moscow

Brussels

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation)

Maria Zakharova

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/03/1748489363_0-0:3120:1755_1920x0_80_0_0_f3ea6289684190dbb132d154b499ff06.jpg

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. It has become more difficult to maintain a dialogue with NATO than in the most tense period of history, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. “Yes, we heard another statement by Mr. Stoltenberg about his alleged readiness to discuss security issues with Russia. Well, what can I say? There is nothing behind these statements in practical terms,” ​​Zakharova said at the briefing. In her opinion, in such statements there is no point, they cannot be “taken seriously.” “Who are they going to have a dialogue with in Brussels, if all the diplomats, in several stages, have reduced the mission themselves to the impossibility of carrying out direct duties, namely, to conduct a dialogue with NATO,” she said. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the response to NATO’s actions, which groundlessly revoked the accreditation of eight employees of the Russian permanent mission and reduced the number of permits to ten. In turn, Russia from November 1 will suspend the work of the permanent mission and other bodies for contacts with the North Atlantic Alliance. Also, the NATO military mission in Moscow will not function indefinitely, and the information bureau will be closed. For contacts with Russia, the organization should now turn to the ambassador to Belgium. As Lavrov pointed out, the Russian side “will no longer pretend that any changes in relations are possible in the near future.” He stressed that NATO should be the first to take a step to improve relations.

https://ria.ru/20211020/nato-1755439195.html

https://ria.ru/20211019/nato-1755197720.html

Russia

Moscow

Brussels

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/03/1748489363_56 0:2787:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_409afb91aae9e08d5ddb39465fef8fe9.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

nato, russia, politics, moscow, brussels, ministry of foreign affairs of the russian federation (ministry of foreign affairs), maria zakharova