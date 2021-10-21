The former head of the Latvian CEC, who criticized the mandatory vaccination, died of COVID :: Politics :: RBC

In Latvia, at the age of 59, the former chairman of the Central Election Commission, Arnis Cimdars, has died, according to the website of the party “Latvia in the first place”, which he co-founded.

“Today, Arnis Cimdars, a man who has dedicated his life to serving Latvia and its people, has died. A person who was a good work colleague. A person who could be trusted, and he was trusted, ”the message says.

Cimdars headed the Central Election Commission from 1997 to 2019 – for 21 years. In August of this year, he co-founded the party “Latvia Comes First”, which, among other things, advocates the abolition of taxes for small businesses and real estate for citizens, a reduction in VAT on food production, payments to families for the birth of children, traditional values ​​and etc.

In addition, the Tsimdars party opposed the tightening of antiquated restrictions. In particular, “Latvia in the first place” proposed to hold a referendum, at which the residents of the country will be asked whether they support the introduction of compulsory vaccination as a prerequisite for working. In addition, at the referendum, they plan to raise the issue of the inadmissibility of distance learning, restrictions on the provision of medical services, and sports events.