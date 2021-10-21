The FSB robbers who stole ₽136 million were asked for up to 12 years in prison :: Society :: RBC

The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under Part 4 of Art. 162 of the Criminal Code of Russia (robbery) in June 2019. According to the investigation, FSB officers attacked Yumaranov, who was going to exchange 136 million rubles for dollars. in the bank “Metallurg”. At that time, the Muscovite did not officially work anywhere, and, according to him, he borrowed money “from friends.” Yumaranov also said that he came to Metallurg on the advice of his friend Dmitry Chuvilin, the former co-owner of the Rublevsky bank (the license was revoked in 2013), which appears in the “Moldovan scheme”.

The businessman Boris Karamatov (now wanted) was supposed to help Yumaranov with the exchange. The investigation believes that he was the one who informed Margiev about the upcoming exchange, who gathered a group of hijackers from his acquaintances.

Read on RBC Pro

After Yumaranov brought the money to the bank, about ten people entered it, some in uniform without identification marks. Demonstrating the FSB’s decree on the conduct of operational-search measures, they took the cash and disappeared in a taxi. According to the investigation, Karamatov got most of the stolen money, and the hijackers shared the rest in the apartment of a former employee of the prosecutor’s office, Konstantin Zharov. The investigation considers him one of the organizers of the attack; in the summer of 2020, the ex-prosecutor was sentenced to nine years in prison and a fine of 100 thousand rubles.

Most of the defendants fully or partially admitted their guilt, Chikvin refused.

According to RBC’s sources, the stolen money belonged to Assyrian businessmen who were engaged in currency exchange operations on the territory of the Moscow market in Lyublino.