“The ghost of war is back” – Duda called for retaliatory measures against Russia – InoTV

10:04 More than 670 people were evacuated due to a fire in a lyceum in Nizhny Novgorod More than 670 people, including 650 children, were evacuated from a lyceum in Nizhny Novgorod due to a fire. According to the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, there were no casualties as a result of the fire.

09:58 Tarasenko spoke about the clash with Pietrangelo in the match against Vegas Russian striker of the National Hockey League (NHL) club St. Louis Blues Vladimir Tarasenko commented on the clash with Vegas Golden Knights defender Alex Pietrangelo.

09:54 The second unit of the Rostov NPP is shut down for routine maintenance The second power unit of the Rostov NPP is disconnected from the grid due to operational deviations. At present, the problems are being fixed, a representative of the Rostov nuclear power plant told RIA Novosti.

09:44 Bonucci said that Zenit managed to close the free zones in the game with Juventus Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci commented on the UEFA Champions League group stage match against Zenit.

09:37 The submarine “Knyaz Oleg” launched a missile “Bulava” from the White Sea at a training ground in Kamchatka Project 955A nuclear submarine “Borey-A” “Knyaz Oleg” launched a ballistic missile “Bulava” in the White Sea as part of state tests, successfully hitting a target in Kamchatka, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

09:31 Koeman praised Barcelona players for their good defensive play against Dynamo The head coach of Barcelona Ronald Koeman assessed the result of the Catalan team in the match of the third round of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League with Dynamo Kiev.

09:31 Tishkovets warned of stormy winds in Moscow on October 21 A gale wind with a speed of up to 21 m / s is expected in Moscow on October 21. This was announced by the leading employee of the Phobos weather center Yevgeny Tishkovets.

09:18 Tokayev urged the authorities of Kazakhstan not to limit citizens to one language The Kazakh authorities should not restrict the study of different languages ​​in schools, including Russian, said the President of the Republic, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, during an expanded meeting of the Council of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.

09:15 Kuluszewski said he will remember the goal against Zenit for life Juventus striker Dejan Kulushevski commented on his goal against Zenit in the match of the third round of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

09:02 Putin’s press conference slated for December A big press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for December, said his press secretary Dmitry Peskov. According to him, the event will not be combined with other formats.

08:59 Pavlyuchenkova assessed her performance in the 1/8 finals of the Kremlin Cup Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova commented on the victory over American Bernarda Pera in the 1/8 finals of the Kremlin Cup tennis in Moscow.

08:47 In Ukraine, 22 415 cases of coronavirus were detected per day In Ukraine, the number of detected cases of coronavirus per day increased by 22,415, 556 people died, 8036 patients recovered. This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health.

08:46 Bazhenov called it a strange decision to put Rasskazov in the center of defense in the game against Leicester Former Moscow Spartak striker Nikita Bazhenov commented on the defeat of the red and white against Leicester in the UEFA Europa League group stage match in Moscow.

08:31 During the day in Moscow, 10% of the monthly rainfall fell In Moscow, over the past day, 10% of the monthly precipitation rate fell in the form of snow and rain. Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, spoke about this.

08:29 Tarasenko and Barbashev’s washers helped St. Louis defeat Vegas The St. Louis Blues defeated the Vegas Godin Knights in a National Hockey League (NHL) regular season match.

08:17 The authorities of Buryatia do not plan to introduce additional non-working days The Buryat authorities do not plan to introduce additional non-working days in the republic, said the head of Buryatia, Alexei Tsydenov.

08:10 Larsson on the defeat of Spartak by Leicester: they believed in themselves early Forward of Moscow “Spartak” Jordan Larsson commented on the defeat of the red and white in the match of the third round of the UEFA Europa League group stage against the English “Leicester”.

08:01 The Kremlin confirms plans to hold Putin’s annual big press conference Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a traditional annual press conference, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

07:53 India has over 1 billion coronavirus vaccinations India has received more than 1 billion vaccinations against the coronavirus infection COVID-19. This was stated by Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia.

07:37 Rospotrebnadzor announced the identification of a variety of coronavirus AY.4.2 in Russia In Russia, isolated cases of the disease with a type of strain “delta” of the AY4.2 coronavirus are detected. This was announced by Kamil Khafizov, head of the scientific group for the development of new methods for diagnosing human diseases at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor.

07:20 The ruble is falling against the dollar and the euro At the start of trading on Thursday, October 21, the ruble declines against the dollar and the euro. This is evidenced by the data of the Moscow Exchange.

07:05 Rospotrebnadzor: about 10% of patients with coronavirus are children Deputy Director for Research of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Gorelov said that the proportion of children among patients with coronavirus is 10-11%.

06:48 Hurriyet: four Russians detained in Turkey The Turkish newspaper Hurriyet, citing data from the main prosecutor’s office in Istanbul, reported the arrest of four Russians, as well as a Ukrainian and a citizen of Uzbekistan, on charges of “military and political espionage.”

06:31 UK announced cuts in aid to Ukraine in 2022 The UK government has removed Ukraine from the list of recipients of official development assistance (ODA) in 2021-2022. This is stated in the report of the library of the House of Commons, which RT got acquainted with.

06:16 On October 21, Moscow is expected to reach +14 ° С In Moscow on Thursday, October 21, it is expected up to +14 ° C. This was reported on the website of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

06:02 Milonov proposed to conduct regular psychological testing for students State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov proposed introducing regular psychological testing for all students in Russian educational institutions. A copy of the appeal addressed to the Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko is at the disposal of RT.

05:48 Four people died in an accident with a bus near Vladimir As a result of the collision of a bus and a truck on the highway in the Vladimir region, four people were killed, six more were injured. This was reported by the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

05:35 Russia has developed a project for monitoring a patient in intensive care In Russia, a project of a system for monitoring a patient in intensive care and staff activity has been developed. This was reported to RT by the press service of the National Technology Initiative Platform (NTI).

05:24 The DPRK said that the missile launches are not directed against the United States The DPRK Foreign Ministry said that the missile test launch was carried out to strengthen the country’s defense, this action is not directed against the United States.

05:08 An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 occurred in China An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 was registered in China. This is reported by the Altai-Sayan branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

04:52 Rescuers localized a fire in a hangar in St. Petersburg The fire in the hangar of a garage cooperative in St. Petersburg was localized on an area of ​​400 sq. m. This was reported in the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the city.

04:35 In Argentina, 1218 cases of coronavirus were detected per day Over the past day, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Argentina increased by 1218 and reached 5,275,984.

04:18 The doctor noted the need for children to wear masks in public places Infectious disease doctor, chief physician of Invitro-Siberia, Andrei Pozdnyakov, said that children should wear medical masks in public places.

04:00 Czech Republic intends to revise the concept of relations with Russia and China The new ruling coalition of five liberal parties in the Czech Republic intends to revise the concept of relations with Russia and China in its draft program.

03:43 France called on the UN Security Council to take action against the DPRK French Permanent Representative to the UN Nicolas de Riviere said that the Security Council of the organization should be ready to introduce measures against North Korea in connection with the threat to world security.

03:25 The UN calls the level of vaccination against COVID-19 unacceptable in developing countries The coronavirus vaccination rate in developing countries is at an unacceptable level of 2-3%. This was stated by the chairman of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly Abdullah Shahid.

03:08 Ronaldo sets another Champions League record Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has set a unique achievement in the Champions League.

03:05 Spacecraft Progress MS-17 undocked from ISS The Progress MS-17 cargo vehicle undocked from the International Space Station (ISS). This was reported in “Roskosmos”.

02:58 Radimov: Zenit looked decent in the match against Juventus The head coach of Zenit-2, a former footballer of Zenit Vladislav Radimov, commented on the defeat to Juventus in the match of the third round of the Champions League group stage.

02:48 UN said climate commitments cannot be postponed due to energy crisis Fulfillment of commitments to combat climate change cannot be suspended due to the increased demand for energy resources. This was stated by the chairman of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly Abdullah Shahid.

02:47 De Sciglio: Juventus need to advance to the playoffs in the next match against Zenit Juventus Turin defender Mattia De Sciglio commented on the victory over Zenit St. Petersburg in the match of the third round of the Champions League group stage.

02:37 Mostovoy criticized Rasskazov after the defeat of Spartak by Leicester Former footballer of Spartak Moscow Rui Vitoria criticized defender Nikolai Rasskazov for playing against English Leicester in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Europa League.

02:31 More than 15 thousand cases of coronavirus detected in Brazil per day In Brazil, the number of COVID-19 cases increased by 15 609 per day and reached 21 680 488.

02:18 Boyarsky believes that Zenit played with Juventus on equal terms The famous actor and fan of the St. Petersburg “Zenith” Mikhail Boyarsky commented on the defeat of the Turin “Juventus” in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Champions League.

02:14 Terrorists carry out seven attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria The Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria said that the militants of the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra * carried out seven attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the SAR.

02:01 Barrios called Zenit’s defeat by Juventus offensive Midfielder of St. Petersburg “Zenith” Vilmar Barrios commented on the defeat from Turin “Juventus” in the match of the third round of the group stage of the Champions League.

01:57 More than 49 thousand cases of coronavirus detected in Britain per day In the UK, 49 139 people were diagnosed with coronavirus infection per day, the total number of recorded cases of COVID-19 in the country reached 8 589 737.

01:53 Semak assessed the severity of the injuries Claudinho and Malcolm received in the match against Juventus The head coach of Zenit St. Petersburg Sergey Semak spoke about the injuries of the midfielders of the Claudinho and Malcolm team, which they received in the match of the third round of the Champions League group stage with Juventus Turin.

01:48 Rakitskiy: Zenit dominated Juventus for a while Zenit St. Petersburg defender Yaroslav Rakitskiy commented on the defeat to Juventus Turin in the match of the third round of the Champions League group stage.