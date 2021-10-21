The government of Primorye wants to achieve the export of 100 tons of pesticides from the Nadezhdinsky district – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

The Government of the Primorsky Territory is strongly opposed to the burning of 100 tons of soil contaminated with pesticides, previously brought to the territory of the Nadezhdinsky District, and will try to find grounds for bringing them back to the Amur Region. On Thursday, October 21, he told reporters about this. Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of the Primorsky Territory Konstantin Andronovich…

According to him, emergency response measures have now been taken – the legal entity that has the waste received two warnings from Rosprirodnadzor: on the inadmissibility of burning them in Primorye and transporting new consignments to the region. Rosprirodnadzor also initiated an administrative offense case, and other verification measures are being carried out by the regulatory authorities.

Note that VL.ru has not yet received a response from Rosprirodnadzor to the official request.

“I want to assure all residents of the region that the government of the Primorsky Territory is doing and will do everything possible to prevent burning in our region,” says Konstantin Evgenievich. – This waste should not be located on the territory of the region. The question of where the delivered 100 tons of waste will be disposed of, if the contract is invalidated, will be considered by the government of the Amur Region, since it was their subordinate organization that signed this contract for disposal. ”

On the eve of the government of the Primorsky Territory disseminated information that “work is underway to cancel the decision on the delivery and processing of [опасных отходов] on the territory of Primorye, in particular, the invalidation of the disposal contract. ” Konstantin Andronovich clarified that the Far Eastern Department of Rosprirodnadzor sent an application to the OFAS of the Amur Region to verify this contract. And the OFAS will already make a decision on its termination or preservation. The government has no other mechanisms.

As Konstantin Andronovich clarifies, the government of the Primorsky Territory cannot force to take out waste from Primorye here and now, the controlling law enforcement agencies have such powers, but the regional authorities “promptly interact with them on this issue.”

While inspections are underway, the government cannot say what class of waste ended up in Primorye. According to the passport – the second class, but it will be possible to say for sure after analyzing the samples.

“Now we cannot say what kind of waste is in the bags. Everyone is talking about pesticides. Waste is stored in a closed area. The floor is concreted, if it rains, there will be no threat. We exercise control, including public control. No incinerations are currently taking place, and at least until the end of the inspections, they will not take place. The legal entity on whose territory the waste is stored is meeting us halfway in this matter. “

Konstantin Andronovich emphasizes that the government of the Primorsky Territory is focused on ensuring that incineration does not occur at all, even if it turns out that the hazard class of waste is second, not first. The recycling company has a license to work with wastes of all hazard classes, including the first, the most hazardous one.

“The regulatory authorities are now checking how the license was issued, whether for those types of waste, how they were transported, how land plots were issued for the placement of these installations. The checks, we expect, will be completed as soon as possible, at the end of the week there will already be the first information, ”concluded Konstantin Andronovich.

Note, on October 18, Deputy Prime Minister Elena Parkhomenko said that the authorities learned about the plans to burn about 1000 tons of dangerous pesticides in Primorye from the media. However, it was not said that a tenth of the batch had already been delivered to the landfill in the Nadezhdinsky district by that time.

Now pesticides are in closed bags on a closed site, which belongs to Sistema LLC.

According to the ex-deputy head of Rosprirodnadzor Oleg Mitvol, originally it was planned to bury the pesticides in Krasnoyarsk. However, the public and supervisory authorities opposed it. At the end of August, by a court decision, the terms of the contract were changed, “and pesticides will not go to be buried in Krasnoyarsk, but will go to be burned to Vladivostok.”