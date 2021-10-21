The head of the Amur Region announced the lack of beds and doctors for the treatment of COVID-19 :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Dmitry Rogulin / TASS



In the Amur region, they cannot expand the number of beds for patients with coronavirus due to a lack of medical personnel. This was announced by the Governor of the Amur Region Vasily Orlov on Instagram.

“Today the health care system is fully deployed, we have no more opportunity to deploy beds,” Orlov said. According to him, 2 148 beds have been deployed in the region at the moment.

“The question here is not even in the beds themselves, not in the beds, but in the fact that there will not be enough doctors to serve these beds,” the governor explained.

In the Amur Region, compulsory vaccination was allowed after Moscow



Earlier, the Ministry of Health of the Amur Region announced the opening of 100 additional beds in three medical institutions. In particular, 90 beds were deployed on the basis of the Amur regional narcological and neuropsychiatric dispensaries, and ten beds (in addition to the 60 available) – in the Amur regional infectious diseases hospital. According to the latest data from the department, eight hospitals for 2020 beds have been deployed in the Amur Region for the hospitalization of patients with COVID-19 and pneumonia.