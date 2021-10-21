The head of the leading faction of the EP warned about the possible withdrawal of Poland from the EU | News | News

Poland may leave the European Union amid a dispute between Brussels and Warsaw over the priority of EU law over national law. This was warned by the head of the leading faction of the European Parliament – the European People’s Party (EPP) – Manfred Weber, Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland reported on October 21, ahead of the EU summit, which will be held from 21 to 22 October.

According to him, at the upcoming EU summit it is necessary to find a compromise solution on the legal dispute between Poland and the EU.

“This is a matter of principle, whether the EU accepts the right and independence of the judiciary. The fact that this topic has not yet been discussed is a failure of the European Council, ”the politician is sure.

According to him, the European Council should not be afraid of debates. If the issue of the rule of law and the norms of operation of European law are not resolved, then Poland can leave the EU “through the back door”, he concluded.

In early October, the Constitutional Court of Poland recognized the superiority of the country’s Basic Law over common European law. The European Commission threatened Warsaw with a fine.

In addition, the European Commission promised to protect the priority of EU norms. According to Didier Reynders, the European Commissioner for Justice and the Rule of Law, “all available tools” will be used for this.

The Polish Council of Ministers believes that the powers of the EU Court, which are to assert the supremacy of European law over the country’s Constitution, have been exceeded.