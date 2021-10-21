https://ria.ru/20211020/germaniya-1755395203.html

The “key” to the problem of refugees from Belarus lies in Moscow, said in Germany

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that the “key” to solving the migration crisis on the border of the European Union with Belarus lies in Moscow. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

BERLIN, October 20 – RIA Novosti. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that the “key” to solving the migration crisis on the EU-Belarus border lies in Moscow. “We all (in the German government) are convinced that the solution to this problem lies in Moscow,” Seehofer said in a press release. conference on Wednesday. Responding to a journalist’s request for clarification on the “key in Moscow” statement, Seehofer said he could not imagine Russia not playing a role. “I cannot imagine, and no one objected to me at a cabinet meeting, that the regime in Belarus could do all this, at least without receiving consent or approval from Moscow,” he said. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland blame Minsk for the migration crisis at the borders. Belarus denies the accusations, claiming that these countries were forcibly expelling migrants to Belarusian territory. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the situation on the Belarusian-Polish and Belarusian-Lithuanian borders does not concern Moscow, stressing that “Russia has nothing to do with it.” And the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, in response to Warsaw’s accusations against Moscow, noted the direct “contribution” of Poland to the aggravation of the migration crisis in Europe. According to Seehofer, there are currently “many areas in which Moscow is more focused on conflict than consensus. “. The Russian Federation has repeatedly denied accusations of the West in” aggressive actions “, stating that it poses no threat to anyone and the Western countries know about it. As Seehofer said, the transfer of refugees to the EU through Belarus is carried out” at least “with the support of the state. The Belarusian authorities, he continued, “have a list of countries with a visa-free regime, which has been significantly expanded.” He mentioned the countries of Iran, Pakistan, South Africa, Egypt, Jordan. At the same time, he noted that in general, the situation with migration is not comparable with the crisis of 2015-2016, in the first 9 months 80 thousand refugees arrived in the country, which is within the average indicators. over the past 30 years, the minister said.

