The Krasnodar Territory will not introduce additional days off

Non-working days in the region will be from October 30 to November 7.

The governor Veniamin Kondratyev On October 21 he holds a meeting of the regional operational headquarters. During the event, the head of the region said that additional days off would not be introduced in the Kuban.

– We decided not to drive an extra weekend. Non-working days in the region will be from October 30 to November 7, – said the governor of the Krasnodar Territory.

Recall Vladimir Putin held an online meeting with members of the Government of the Russian Federation on October 20. Deputy Prime Minister made a report on the situation with the incidence of coronavirus infection Tatiana Golikova.

– I am applying with a proposal to introduce non-working days throughout the territory of the Russian Federation from October 30 to November 7, – said the Deputy Prime Minister.

Vladimir Putin supported the initiative, announcing from October 30 to November 7 non-working days with the preservation of wages. The head of state added that in regions where the situation with the incidence of coronavirus is close to critical, the weekend can be announced as early as October 23.

Recall that a lockdown was announced in Moscow from October 28 to November 7.

During this period, only pharmacies and stores with essential goods will be open.

According to the statement of the mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin, shopping centers, museums, theaters, cinemas, zoos, gyms and beauty salons will remain closed. Restaurants will only be able to operate for takeaway or delivery.