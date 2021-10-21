The Kremlin answered the question about the date of Putin’s press conference

https://ria.ru/20211021/konferentsiya-1755516370.html

A big press conference of Vladimir Putin is planned for December, the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

08:43 10/21/2021 (updated: 09:07 10.21.2021)

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. A big press conference of Vladimir Putin is planned for December, the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti.

“We are focusing on December,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

The event will not be combined with other formats, added Peskov.

“This year there has already been a direct line. Therefore, we are talking about an annual press conference,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

The first big press conference of the President of Russia was held in 2001 at the initiative of Vladimir Putin. Since then, he annually answers questions from Russian and foreign journalists on air. The exceptions were 2005 (the event was not held) and 2009-2011, when he served as Prime Minister

As a rule, the head of state first announces the main economic and social indicators. Then the journalists ask questions.

