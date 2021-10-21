The Kremlin responded to the lack of documents for registration of “Sputnik V” :: Politics :: RBC

Photo: Marcos Brindicci / Getty Images



The Kremlin does not understand what documents are missing to register the Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus in Europe, but they are ready to provide them. This was stated by the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, reports “RIA Novosti”.

According to him, the European Medical Agency (EMA) still believes that an incomplete set of documents has been prepared and submitted for the registration of Sputnik V.

“Now we are trying to understand what they think is missing, and, of course, our special departments that work – this is the Ministry of Health and the RDIF – they will supplement this set so that it will be registered in the near future”, – he explained.

The Ministry of Health announced the completion of the preparation of documents on “Sputnik V” for the EU



On October 21, Reuters, citing its own sources, reported that the regulator is unlikely to resolve the issue of registering the Russian vaccine in the European Union until the first quarter of 2022. EMA informed the agency that the issue of using “Sputnik V” in the European Union will be reviewed until Russia provides the regulator with access to all the necessary data.