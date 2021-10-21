The Kremlin told about the order of work of Putin on non-working days

https://ria.ru/20211021/putin-1755593683.html

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. After the announcement of non-working days in Russia, Vladimir Putin will continue to work via video communication until face-to-face events are planned, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the head of state, told RIA Novosti. “The President will continue working events. the reception and presentation of awards is not planned. Of course, face-to-face events will not be held, taking into account the difficult epidemiological situation, “the source said. By Putin’s decree, the days from October 30 to November 7 inclusive are non-working days with pay. In some regions, they may come even earlier: as the president said earlier, the governors have such powers. The measure is being introduced due to the difficult epidemic situation. Today, the country has recorded new highs in morbidity and mortality per day – 36 339 and 1036 cases, respectively. In total, 8,131,164 people were infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus during the epidemic. On the eve of the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova listed regions with a critical situation. These included the Kursk and Orenburg regions, the Komi Republic, Tatarstan, North Ossetia, Mordovia, as well as Voronezh, Novgorod, Volgograd, Samara, Saratov, Chelyabinsk, Sverdlovsk, Omsk, Tomsk, Kirov and Amur regions. According to her, in seven more than 95% of beds for patients with COVID-19 are occupied in the Stavropol Territory, Adygea, Chelyabinsk, Oryol, Amur, Samara, Saratov Regions. According to the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova, an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 is observed in all age groups. She said that 222,241 cases were registered over the past week, up 15.5% from the week before. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the Minister of Health Murashko, the proportion of vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent. At the end of September, the WHO announced a link between mortality from SARS-CoV-2 and the refusal of preventive immunization.

