The launch of a rocket in the DPRK violated many UN Security Council resolutions, said the US ambassador

UN, 20 October – RIA Novosti. The recent launch of the DPRK missile violated many UN Security Council resolutions, US Permanent Representative to the organization Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters. “The United States and many other members of the Security Council condemned the launch, which violated many Security Council resolutions,” she said. South Korea announced on Tuesday that it was launching into the DPRK in the Sea of ​​Japan, presumably one SLBM, possibly from a submarine. Various estimates of the range of its flight were called – from 450 to 590 kilometers, the height of the trajectory was a maximum of 60 kilometers. In Japan, they announced the launch of two missiles in the DPRK. On Wednesday night, the DPRK, according to the Renhap news agency, said that on October 19 it had successfully tested a ballistic missile submarine, the country’s leader Kim Jong-un personally did not participate in the missile tests.

